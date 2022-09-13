Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $167,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $327.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

