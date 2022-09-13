Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

