McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $260.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.