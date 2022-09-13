Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

