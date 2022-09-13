Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $309,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $381.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

