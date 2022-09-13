Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $381.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.