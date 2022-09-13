Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143,890 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $381.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

