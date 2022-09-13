MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 4.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 94,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 112,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.57% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

