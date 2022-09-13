Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Manhattan Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,567,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.