Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Forum Financial Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 173,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 168,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,229 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 711,853 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $219,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 62.8% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 148,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

