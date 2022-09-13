Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Governors Lane LP’s 5th Largest Position

Governors Lane LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

