Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

