Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

