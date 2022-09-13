Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,377 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

