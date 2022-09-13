Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

