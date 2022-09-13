N-able (NYSE:NABL) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. N-able traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.77. 5,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,032,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 622,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 0.08.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

