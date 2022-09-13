National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. National Beverage traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.03. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 179,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Stock Down 2.3 %
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. On average, analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
