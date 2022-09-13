NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 38,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 214,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

NeoGames Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in NeoGames by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

