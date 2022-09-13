NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.