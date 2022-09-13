NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.