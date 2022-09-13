NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

