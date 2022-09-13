Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,227.3% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $482.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average is $462.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

