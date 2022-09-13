NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 617,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

