NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,553 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $611,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

