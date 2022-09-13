Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $27.47. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 3,223 shares.

Specifically, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,370,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,248,523 shares of company stock valued at $206,854,025. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.01.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

