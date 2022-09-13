Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Trading Down 10.4%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 71,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 145,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Oncorus Stock Down 10.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
