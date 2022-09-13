Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Trading Down 10.4%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 71,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 145,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus Stock Down 10.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncorus

About Oncorus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncorus by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncorus by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.