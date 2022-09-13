Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

