PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222,865 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PayPal worth $113,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in PayPal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 18,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,870,000 after buying an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $287.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

