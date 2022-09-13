PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $287.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

