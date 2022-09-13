PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

