Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading 26.8% Higher

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 26.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Featured Stories

