Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

