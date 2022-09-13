POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $9.52. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,925 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,961 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $925.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

