Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTIL. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

