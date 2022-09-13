Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 710 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Primavera Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|$20.88 million
|28.40
|Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors
|$1.60 billion
|-$173.12 million
|30.18
Risk & Volatility
Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Primavera Capital Acquisition
|N/A
|18.31%
|4.55%
|Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors
|14.37%
|-62.15%
|1.92%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Primavera Capital Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors
|112
|589
|911
|18
|2.51
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Primavera Capital Acquisition rivals beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
