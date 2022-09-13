Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,677 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after acquiring an additional 685,238 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 307,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 588,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 95,707 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.