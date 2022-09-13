QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 44 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($180.23).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 39 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($182.37).

On Tuesday, June 28th, Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QQ opened at GBX 334 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,226.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.70.

QQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.32) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

