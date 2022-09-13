Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,416 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $13,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,159.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Quantum Price Performance
QMCO stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.