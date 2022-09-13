Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,416 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $13,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,159.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QMCO stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

