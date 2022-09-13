Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Bonnie L. Bassler Sells 609 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $710.74 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.57 and its 200 day moving average is $636.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $741.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

