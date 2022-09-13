Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $735.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $741.58.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $710.74 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $607.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,044 shares of company stock valued at $32,114,573. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 554,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,072,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

