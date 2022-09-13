Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.01, but opened at $27.00. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 6,304 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,154 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,321 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

