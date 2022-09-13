Reviewing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 222.44%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Solid Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Solid Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.62 Solid Power $2.71 million 421.23 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

