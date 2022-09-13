RF Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:RFACU)

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 20th. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of RF Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFACU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. RF Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $639,000.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

