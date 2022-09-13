Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.4 %

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $479.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

