Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.4 %
Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $479.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on REPX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.
