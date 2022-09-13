Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €105.92 ($108.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €104.39 and its 200 day moving average is €101.59. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

