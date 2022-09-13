SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 1.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $333.38 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

