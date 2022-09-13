Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 6,475 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 6,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.75 ($6,024.35).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 6,561 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,986.36 ($6,025.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,905 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.80 ($3,586.03).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

LON:SBO opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.05. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.34).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in both public equity investments and private equity investments consisting predominantly of UK Companies.

