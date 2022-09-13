Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

