Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

