Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHA opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

